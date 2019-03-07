Inclusive playground equipment delivered

Playgrounds in Sachse will soon be accessible to everyone.

Inclusive equipment is in the process of being installed at Firefighters Park, with plans for similar installations at Cornwall, Stone and Sanford Parks. The scheduled completion date for all projects is April 1.

Firefighters and Cornwall will also retain their old equipment, while the entire playgrounds at Stone and Sanford will be replaced.

“There will be a variety of equipment at Firefighters Park,” said Lance Whitworth, parks and recreation director. “We’re adding four different pieces: a glider, a spinner and two kinds of rockers. One I’m excited about is the glider. One (part of it) you can stand up on, and one you can actually harness somebody into. It’s all-inclusive.”

