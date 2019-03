Mustangs finish 4-1 in CC Invitational

The Mustangs played the role of road warriors in baseball tournament competition.

They went 4-1 in the Collin County Invitational at McKinney Boyd, Allen and Prosper High School.

Wins came over The Colony 5-4, Little Elm 7-0, Texarkana 11-1 and Frisco 4-0, with a 4-3 defeat to Denison.

Sachse was 8-3 overall as of Monday, March 4.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]