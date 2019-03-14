Break away for a spring travel adventure in Texas

Spring is the perfect time of year to break away from everyday life for a journey to a new destination. Across the country, the climate tends to be moderate, so you can take in a wide range of activities for a fun-filled getaway.

One challenge of planning a trip is finding things to do that appeal to everyone’s interests and packing it all into a limited amount of time. One solution is East Texas, where you can find a wide range of museums, outdoor adventures and historical sites that offer adventure and unique experiences for nearly everyone. Get started planning your trip for this spring with these activity ideas.

Learn something new. Museums are a great place to learn more about your favorite topics, see memorabilia and share your passion with your traveling companions. Look for a destination with museums dedicated to a wide range of interests, like the broadcast industry or the path toward freedom in America, for example.

Get immersed in nature. One of the best ways to appreciate the local flora and fauna is inserting yourself right into the middle of it. For example, at Caddo Lake State Park in Karnack, Texas, you can paddle waterways dotted with bald cypress trees draped in Spanish moss that tower over the lake’s maze of bayous, sloughs and ponds. While visiting the park you can also stay in a historic cabin, try your luck fishing, hike, picnic, camp and even experience an adventure within an adventure when you look for a geocache.

For more stories like this, see the March 14 issue or subscribe online.