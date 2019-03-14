New scholarship available for Sachse High seniors

A handful of seniors at Sachse High School have a chance to win a scholarship based on their Pre-K attendance.

Parsons Pre-K Center is offering scholarships to graduates who attended the center. A senior at each of Garland ISD’s seven high schools will receive $250.

To qualify, a student must have attended Parsons and graduate from a GISD high school with at least a 3.0 GPA. The application process consists of submitting proof of community service, three letters of recommendation, an essay on their experience at Parsons and their college goals. April 1 is the deadline.

Throughout all seven high schools, 308 students qualify for the scholarship, including 26 at Sachse High School. This group of graduating seniors was the first to attend Parsons when it opened in 2005.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]