Potential new development discussed

To make room for an influx of millennials and baby boomers, Sachse could gain around 500 new urban-style homes.

During a joint workshop between city council and the Planning and Zoning Commission, Taylor Baird of PMB Acquisitions, LLC proposed a new single- and multi-family residential district along 61 acres of Ranch Road.

“We’ve put in a lot of effort to take feedback from the staff and look at the comprehensive plan,” he said. “It’s been zoned industrial for quite some time, but it’s an incompatible use with the surrounding area. It was clear that it wasn’t going to be developed with its current zoning. This property was one of three identified as catalytic – the city says these three developments are key.”

The development would include about 238 single-family homes and no more than 350 multi-family homes. All would be designed with an urban style and high-quality materials, potentially costing over $300,000 each. The target demographics are the millennial and baby boomer generations, according to Baird.

For the full story, see the March 14 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]