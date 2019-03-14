Water rate study could give customers some relief

Sachse residents could see a reduction in their water bills within a few months.

During a regularly-scheduled meeting, city council heard the results of a five-year water rate study. This also comes after a summer in which a handful of citizens complained of abnormally high water bills.

Rebecca Schafer of NewGen Solutions presented the findings and proposed a new plan.

Schafer reminded council of their decision in 2014 to increase rates, and found that the city is in a much healthier situation now. Her team discovered that of all the water used in Sachse, single-family homes consume 82 percent, multi-family homes consume 3 percent, commercial buildings consume 8 percent and institutions consume 7 percent.

For the full story, see the March 14 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]