National Fix-A-Leak Week starts today

As the season for watering lawns begins, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Water Sense program encourages homeowners to check for and fix leaks.

National Fix-A-Leak Week begins today, March 18, and lasts through Sunday, March 24.

Sachse officials urge residents to check for leaks. City Manager Gina Nash and Finance Director Teresa Savage continue to promote the use of My Water Advisor, a portal that allows users to monitor water usage down to the hour.

To sign up for My Water Advisor, visit cityofsachse.com/633/My-Water-Advisor-Consumption-Portal.

According to the EPA, 10 percent of American homes have leaks that waste at least 90 gallons of water per day. These leaks contribute to almost one trillion gallons of water being wasted each year.

The EPA lists several common ways to detect leaks. One is by checking water usage during a winter month – a family of four should not exceed 12,000 gallons. Consumers can also check their water meter before and after a two-hour period when no water is used. If the number on the meter changes, there is a leak.

To check for a toilet leak, place a drop of food coloring in the tank, and if the color shows up in the bowl 10 minutes later, the tank is leaking. Flush after the experiment so the food coloring doesn’t leave a stain.

For do-it-yourself tips on fixing leaks, visit epa.gov/watersense/fix-leak-week.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]