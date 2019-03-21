Family serves at senior living community

For five local children, family is about more than blood.

Laura Goughnour began taking her kids to Mustang Creek Estates of Sachse around Easter 2018 to teach them the importance of volunteering. A year later, the senior living community has become a second family to them.

“We were looking for a family service project,” Goughnour said. “We found that even though (the kids) are all different ages, they all had something to offer the residents. My little ones like Play-Doh and cooking, and my older ones like crafting. We like interacting with the residents and spending time with them, seeing them smile.”

All five Goughnours – Claire (13), Emily (11), Benjamin (9), Jane (6) and Ethan (3) – are homeschooled, and their volunteer work serves as part of their education. They craft, cook and converse with the community. The oldest girls also choose and lead activities, and help create supply lists.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]