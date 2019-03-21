Pre-K, kindergarten enrollment opens in GISD

Although the 2019-20 school year won’t start for almost six months, planning has already begun. To prepare families for the fall, Garland ISD will offer several key events by the end of this month.

Choice of School for kids starting Pre-K and kindergarten opened March 20 and continues through April 18.

Each year, students entering kindergarten, sixth or ninth grades must select a campus. Choice of School allows families to choose any school in the district for their children to attend. Current students complete the selection process on Skyward, GISD’s online resource for families and teachers. Children new to the district will choose a campus as part of the enrollment process.

Magnet program applications also opened March 20, and last until Saturday, March 30.

For the full story, see the March 21 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]