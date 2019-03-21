Residents ready to talk trash

New solid waste contract begins in April

One of the city’s smelliest subjects will get freshened up as Sachse transitions solid waste providers.

The contract with Community Waste Disposal (CWD) officially begins Monday, April 1, although the switch from Republic Services started this week.

All homes are divided into blue and yellow zones that determine when trash and recycling is collected. Blue zone residents set out their old Republic containers this past week, which were collected with the waste. A gray trash cart and blue recycling cart from CWD were delivered later.

The same system applies to yellow zone residents the week of March 25. Some homes will switch zones to make collection more convenient, and have been notified.

By Morgan Howard