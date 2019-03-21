Rock n’ rolling through a health crisis

Music is power. It can lift spirits, reduce stress, improve memory, ease pain and even improve physical health and well-being.

Next weekend, 51-year-old James Michael McLester hopes to harness that power, along with his passion, and turn it into a profitable fundraiser at a rock n’ roll pizza chain in Wylie.

It’s a personal mission for McLester, a kidney transplant recipient, and well-known Dallas area drummer. The musician, along with several others, will take the stage hosting Classic Jams & Classic Cars on Saturday, March 23 from 3 to 8 p.m. at The Rock Wood-Fired Pizza Kitchen in Wylie. Proceeds from the Rock4James concert and the car show will be donated to the nonprofit Help Hope Live in honor of McLester.

The drummer’s full-time music career hit a sour note almost 20 years ago after a diagnosis of end stage renal disease. His 6-year tenure with the well-known North Texas band, Solinger, ended after the lead singer was recruited to another band, and subsequently, McLester’s health demanded attention.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]