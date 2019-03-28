Arbor Day Jubilee set for Saturday, April 6

Sachse residents have a chance to make a difference in the natural world.

The city’s 11th annual Arbor Day Jubilee is set for Saturday, April 6. Volunteers will disperse to clean up messier areas of town and will receive a free hot dog lunch afterwards.

Mayor Mike Felix will kick off the event at 9 a.m. in the city hall amphitheater, located at 3815-B Sachse Road, by reading Arbor Day and Great American Cleanup Day proclamations.

Officials will hand out tree seedlings to the first 75 people.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]