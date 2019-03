It’s playoff time once again for Sachse boys soccer.

They’ll face McKinney Boyd in Class 6A Region II bi-district.

The match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28 Homer B. Johnson Stadium in Garland.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]