State of Wylie ISD delivered

Wylie Independent School District Superintendent David Vinson reviewed successes within the district, student population growth and how the district is facing future challenges.

The address, the ninth for Vinson, was given as the program for the March luncheon of Wylie Chamber of Commerce.

Guests were welcomed by Chamber President Mike Agnew and Pastor Derek Draper of First Baptist Church of Wylie offered the invocation and led the pledge of allegiance.

“This whole presentation today is just to say thank you,” Vinson said to start his address. “Together we make such a difference.”

The superintendent pointed out organizations with which the district works to make Wylie schools the best they can be, such as Wylie Retired Teachers Association, the new Wylie ISD Senior Class, F.O. Birmingham Memorial Land Trust and Wylie ISD Education Foundation, PTA and countless individuals.

“I almost hate to ask for things. In Wylie, people will donate too much,” Vinson said.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]