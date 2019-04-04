Easter Bunny to hop into town

The Easter Bunny will hop into Sachse a week early to make some special deliveries.

Three different Easter events are scheduled for Saturday, April 13 at Heritage Park.

Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with an Easter egg scramble. Kids between the ages of 2 and 10 will have a chance to meet the Easter Bunny and hunt for thousands of eggs and several hundred pieces of candy.

Participants will be divided into three age groups: 2-4, 5-7 and 8-10.

A special challenge will be available later that evening. The flashlight egg hunt, for kids aged 5 to 13, will start at 8:15 p.m. Once again, eggs and candy will be hidden throughout Heritage Park – but this time, flashlights are required to find them.

Furry family members can get just as involved. A doggie bone hunt, featuring over 2,000 bones, is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Dogs are required to be on a leash and will be divided into weight classes. They will also have a chance to get pictures with the Easter Bunny and compete in a costume contest.

According to Recreation Specialist Angelica Massey, last year’s egg scramble drew 300 participants, the flashlight egg hunt attracted 500 kids and the doggie bone hunt involved 80 dogs and 160 owners.

The egg scramble has been a city tradition for more than 20 years, and the other two have occurred for 13 years.

Sachse’s parks and recreation staff spend months planning the three events, and Sachse High’s National Honor Society and Beta Club volunteer during the activities.

Heritage Park is located at 4408 Hudson Drive.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]