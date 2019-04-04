Home-grown goodness

If you’ve watched many cooking shows or like to frequent the finest restaurants you can afford, then you likely already know what a difference truly fresh food can make. Not only is it a treat for your taste buds but it’s also optimal for your health. When it comes to everything from vegetables to beef, fresh is simply best. Fortunately for Collin County residents, you don’t have to drive far to get some amazing produce or proteins. There are a number of local farmers who have chosen to keep the county’s rich agricultural heritage from becoming history. They represent a new generation of farmers passionate about bring amazing, local food right to your table.

For Chanin Kelly, of Kelly Family Farms in Lucas, farming is truly a family-run business, and a passion-filled one at that. You’d never guess they stumbled into their grass-fed beef business nearly by accident. “We purchased the land that we now use as our farm in 2005. We purchased a few head of cattle at that time and fell in love with them so we grew the herd,” Kelly said. “Our plan to go into the business was not ours at all. We give God all credit for our success in this business. We bought the farm to have a place to take our kids to spend time outdoors in the fresh air. We did not plan on buying cattle. However, once we did, we loved it! Then as the herd grew we realized that we had a ranch full of 100 percent grass-fed beef so we started selling sides and quarters to friends and family.”

By Jennifer Aguilar • [email protected]