NGHS student named Rodeo Rockstar finalist

Although Sachse native Cole Dagen is only 16, he is well on his way to a successful music career. He took a step in the right direction last month by making it to the final round in the Houston Rodeo Rockstar competition.

Cole, a junior at North Garland High School, has been singing since childhood. He participated in choir at Sachse’s Armstrong Elementary and Hudson Middle School.

“When I was in middle school choir at Hudson, I found out that I really like to sing,” he said. “I was in the spring show all three years. I took voice lessons and I joined the praise band at First Methodist Church of Sachse. I do choir now because my mom makes me. I don’t like singing choral music – I like to sing country. But it keeps my voice nice and healthy. It does help.”

During the spring of 2018, he picked up his brother’s guitar and taught himself to play, eventually performing at Fallfest and Backyard on 5th. He hopes to play at these events again this year, as well as the Red, White and Blue Blast in July.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]