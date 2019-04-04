Possible reduction in water rates on tap

City officials are looking to lower water rates just in time for summer.

Teresa Savage, director of finance, gave a presentation on the proposed new charges via a Facebook Live meeting Monday, March 25.

She gave an overview of the current water and sewer rates, adopted in 2014. At that point, the rates did not cover operating expenses, so charges increased by 6 to 25 percent for water and 4 to 15 percent for wastewater.

“As a result of the rate plan that was adopted in 2014, we’ve now regained our financial viability and we’re in good shape,” Savage said. “The rates that we currently have are sufficient to cover the costs. However, our sewer charges are not 100 percent covering the cost of wastewater and require some offset.”

For the full story, see the April 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]