What awaits?

Longview up next in area round

It was on to the next round of Class 6A Region II playoffs for Mustang soccer.

They squared off Tuesday, April 2 against Longview in area.

The match was played at Bruce Field in Athens.

For scoring updates see The Sachse News Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Sachse advanced to the second round after besting McKinney Boyd 3-2 in bi-district at Homer B. Johnson Stadium in Garland.

The Mustangs took a quick 2-0 lead on goals from Luke Braswell and Miguel Adoboe.

Boyd tied the game at 2-1 at the end of the first half and tied it up in the second half.

Sachse put the game away in the second half with a Jake DaVault score off the Braswell header.

Longview made it to area after besting Killeen Harker Heights 2-1 in bi-district.

The winner of Sachse and Longview faces Belton (first from 12-6A) or McKinney (runner up of 9-6A) later this week during the regional quarterfinals.

If needed, details will be posted on the News social media accounts.

For more stories like this, see the April 4 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]