Caboose gets update

One of the city’s most iconic landmarks will receive new life as a walk-in time capsule.

Thanks to members of Sachse Historical Society, the caboose along Hwy. 78 is freshly refurbished with new floors and paint – a project that, according to Society President Diana Smith, took six months to complete.

“We replaced the floor because it was rotted,” she said. “That was the big job. We had to rip out the old floor and install a new floor. We bought wood from a salvage yard. We couldn’t start painting until the floor was done. We started in October and had all this rain. You can’t paint enamel in that weather.”

Next they painted the ceiling and walls, reupholstered seats and put up baseboards. One of the main goals for the caboose is for it to become an extension of the Historical Society Museum, so volunteers have placed a few exhibits inside it.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]