Local Easter events will keep you hopping

Many communities and civic organizations in northeastern Collin County and parts of Dallas County have planned Easter activities that will keep parents, children, and sometimes dogs, hopping over the next two weeks. The events listed below offer plenty of candy, fresh air and activities plus many are free or just a minimal cost for a lot of fun!

East Dallas County

Dallas

Restoration Point Church and Harry Stone Recreation Center is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt and Cycling Parade April 20 at 10 a.m. The cycling parade begins at 10 a.m. and the best decorated bike wins a prize. There will be food, games, and activities until 11:15 a.m. when they start the egg hunt. 2403 Millmar Dr., Dallas.

Richardson

Head over to Breckinridge Park April 13 at 7:30 p.m. and enjoy an Evening with the Easter Bunny. The event is open to children ages 2-10. Children must be accompanied by a parent and must have an Easter basket (or something to put eggs in). There will be an Easter craft refreshments, storytelling and an evening egg hunt. After the hunt is over, take pictures with the Easter Bunny. Limited to 100 participants, so register early. You must be registered to participate in this event. There is a $10 charge for residents and a $12 charge for non-residents. Register at cor.net

On April 20 visit Glenville Park at 500 S. Glenville for a cookout Easter Egg Hunt. There will be hot dogs, snacks, door prizes and more from noon to 3 p.m.

