They’re back!

Two-season drought over for Sachse

Mustang soccer is headed back to the regional tournament.

Their last trip was in 2017, when they fell 2-0 to eventual state champion Dallas Jesuit in the finals.

This time around, Sachse will face Aldine in the Class 6A Region II semifinals.

“I’ve talked to a couple of coaches and have an idea of what they do. The most important thing is we have to play our game and the rest will work itself out,” SHS head coach Jacob Bruehl said.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]