Learn all summer long with enrichment camps

This summer, kids in Garland ISD can continue learning even while classes are no longer in session.

Registration for GISD’s summer enrichment camps opened two weeks ago, giving students a chance to explore subjects ranging from acting to architecture.

The district offers seven different summer programs: Camp GISD (July 8-18, Monday through Thursday), Camp Project Power (June 17-21), Destination 2020 (June 5-20, Wednesdays and Thursdays), Digital Leadership University (July 8-18, Monday through Thursday), Discovery Days (July 8-25, Monday through Thursday), Summer Coding Academy (June 10-13) and VEX Robotics Camp (June 3-7).

With the exception of Destination 2020, a college prep program for current high school juniors, all the camps are for elementary and middle school students.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]