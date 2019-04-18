Sachse stampedes to regional tournament

AUSTIN – It was the end of the line for Sachse boys soccer at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.

They fell 3-0 to Aldine in the Class 6A Region II semifinals on Friday, April 12.

Aldine, out of Houston, went on to lose 2-1 to College Park in the finale on Saturday, April 13.

Sachse made it to regionals after defeating McKinney 3-2 on penalty kicks. The quarterfinals match was tied 2-2 after two extra quarters.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]