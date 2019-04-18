School libraries offer more than books

Among the many national celebrations recognized throughout this month, ranging from pecans to poetry to soft pretzels, one often-overlooked organization gets a moment in the spotlight. April is National School Library Month.

As the school year winds down, one of the busiest places on campus is the library. But it is no longer a place solely for quiet studying; in recent years, libraries have morphed into media centers, complete with technology, events and, of course, all types of reading material.

At the various school levels, the overall goal remains the same while day-to-day activities differ.

“The first thing is to instill a joy and passion for reading for the kids,” said Tami Harris, librarian at Hartman Elementary. “That’s my number one goal. Through my storytelling and how I read – the excitement in my voice, the characters – I always want to bring the book to life for the children because that’s the key in getting them hooked on wanting to read. When they come in I want them to feel they can go find a spot to read and escape into a great book.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]