Early voting continues

Early voting for the May 4 general election began Monday, April 22 and continues through Tuesday, April 30.

There are no city elections in Sachse, as all three races went uncontested. Mike Felix will remain mayor, Mayor pro tem Cullen King will retain Place 5 and Jeff Bickerstaff will keep Place 6.

Dallas County residents will elect three Garland ISD trustees and vote for or against a $1.1 billion Dallas County Community College District bond.

The nearest Dallas County polling locations are Sachse City Hall (3815 Sachse Road), Rowlett City Hall (4004 Main Street) and Richland College – Garland Campus (675 W. Walnut Street).

Locations are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25-27, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 28, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29-30.

Collin County residents will elect four Collin College trustees and vote for or against a $193.5 million Wylie ISD bond.

In Collin County, the nearest locations are Wylie’s Smith Public Library (300 Country Club Road #300), Murphy Community Center (205 N Murphy Road) and Lucas Community Center (665 Country Club Road).

Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. April 22-24 and 26-27, and will close at 7 p.m. April 25. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29 and 30.

Voters may cast ballots at any early voting center in their county.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]