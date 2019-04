The end to the district softball season was a winning one for Sachse.

They bested South Garland 21-0 in three innings and rival Rowlett 9-0 in 10-6A.

The latter was played at Wylie due to unplayable field conditions.

Sachse scored seven runs in the first, 11 in the second and three more in the third on 16 hits against South Garland.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]