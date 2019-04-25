Cops and Campers sign-ups now open

For the fourth year in a row, kids in Sachse can get a glimpse of the world of crime-solving and public safety.

Registration for Cops and Campers, a series of four separate camps each lasting a week, opened April 15.

Sachse Police Department hosts the camp, bringing in school resource officers and guest speakers.

The camps are free and will be held the weeks of June 17, June 24, July 8 and July 15 at Sewell Elementary. They will begin at 8 a.m. and end around 2:30 p.m.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]