GISD grooms students for success

Barks ‘n Bubbles now open to public

Dog owners have an inexpensive grooming option that also benefits Garland ISD students.

Barks ‘n Bubbles, a student-run grooming service, is only in its second year of existence but has already served roughly 100 customers, according to Veterinary Medical Applications Instructor Amanda Laffoon.

“It started last year, and I took over back in September when the school year started and we named it Barks ‘n Bubbles,” she said.

She has 13 students in her main class, all of whom had to submit applications. After taking equine science, food management and small animal management, they could apply to GISD’s Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center, where the program is housed. All the groomers are in their second year of the veterinary program.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]