Local mom champions Autism Awareness

Every April for the past 8-10 years, Lisa Henry-Weaver has tinted her hair blue and painted her nails a broad spectrum of colors. While some people might wonder if she’s having a mid-life crisis, she’s not. She is simply making a statement to raise Autism Awareness.

Lisa, a Wylie real estate broker, knows a thing or two about the disorder. She and husband Mike Weaver, also a realtor, are the parents of a son who was diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome at 6 years old. Although Andrew “Drew” recently turned 26, Lisa doesn’t hesitate to encourage discussion and offer help to others about the disorder.

“I love doing my hair blue and my nails like the puzzle piece for Autism Awareness every April,” she said. “I get to talk and educate someone every single day of the month and everyone loves it.”

In addition, Lisa tries to post daily social media tidbits of information during Autism Awareness Month.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]