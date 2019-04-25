Water rates go down; sewer rates go up

Sachse residents will soon have lower water bills, just in time for summer.

City council met in regular session Monday, April 15 and unanimously approved new water and wastewater rates. The prices will go into effect Wednesday, May 1.

Director of Finance Teresa Savage gave a summary of how water bills are generated in Sachse and described the reasons for lowering costs.

“The rate study determined that water rates were sufficient for covering costs, but sewer charges aren’t covering costs so they required a slight increase,” she said. “We’re proposing to implement them six months early to allow citizens to take advantage of lower rates during the summer.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]