Centenarian served her country

Nellie Hoff knows a thing or two about serving.

The 100-year-old resident of Mustang Creek Estates of Sachse not only spent decades as an elementary school teacher; she was also one of the nation’s first female Marines.

“I remember Pearl Harbor happening,” Hoff said. “It came across the radio. It was a sad time.”

Although she was only 23 years old at the time, she wanted to serve her country. The Marine Corps Women’s Reserve was created the following year and she decided to join.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]