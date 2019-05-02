Pedal Car Races Sunday, May 5

Young race car drivers, ages 2 to 5, compete for the checkered flag Saturday, May 5 during the 15th annual running of the Pedal Car Races in historic downtown Wylie.

Wylie Downtown Merchants Association and the city of Wylie sponsor the races. Registration opens at 1 a.m. and racing starts at 2 p.m. Entry fee is $10 and includes a T-shirt.

“This is the 15th year we’ve shut down Wylie to race cars,” WDMA President Jeremy Meier said.

More than 200 children will select from a variety of pedal cars provided and decorated by merchants to race in heats of six for trophies and ribbons on the 500-inch straightaway. Racers are divided into age groups of 2-3 years old and 4-5 years old.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit area Special Olympics and downtown Wylie beautification efforts.

Ballard Avenue will be closed to traffic for the event.

Meier reported that East Fork Rotary Club will serve free grilled hotdogs, East Ford Masonic Lodge is providing free water and lemonade, and a variety of vendors will set up booths. Title sponsor is Ballard Street Cafe.

In addition to racing, there will be children’s games, bounce houses and giveaways.

WDMA also hosts Bluegrass on Ballard in July and Boo on Ballard in October.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]