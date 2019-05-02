Property values increase by 8 percent

Property values in Sachse increased 8 percent from last year to a new high of $2.6 billion including new property added to tax rolls, according to preliminary estimates from Collin and Dallas Central Appraisal Districts.

The estimates are used by taxing entities, such as cities and school districts, to prepare budgets for the next fiscal year, estimating tax rates to fund operations. Certified, or final, property values will be available July 25, after which entities will finalize property tax rates and budgets.

Sachse property owners pay taxes to the city. Residents in Collin County also pay Wylie Independent School District, Collin County and Collin College taxes. Those in Dallas County pay taxes to Garland Independent School District, Dallas County, Dallas County Community College District and Parkland Hospital.

Dallas County property values in Sachse increased 10.8 percent to $1.5 billion.

Property values in the Collin County portion of the city increased to $1.02 billion, a 3.8 percent increase from last year.

For the full story, see the May 2 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]