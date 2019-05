HEATH – Sachse’s softball playoff run ended sooner than they had planned.

They fell 2-1 to Plano in a Class 6A Region II bi-district best-of-three series at Rockwall-Heath.

Things started on a high note as the Lady Mustangs rolled 3-0.

The Lady Wildcats bounced back with a 4-0 win and moved on to the next round thanks to an 8-4 victory.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]