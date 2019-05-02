Teacher Appreciation Week set for next week

During the first full week of May, the country will celebrate one of the most influential groups of people: teachers.

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 5-11 this year.

According to the National PTA’s website, this will mark the 25th year of the event. It was started in 1984 as a way to celebrate all the work that goes into teaching.

Much of this work involves using data to formulate lessons.

“Teachers want to make sure that students have the information to get to the next level,” said Michelle Lindsay, assistant principal at Burnett Junior High. “From filling in learning gaps to extending their knowledge beyond grade level, teachers look at instruction on a kid-by-kid basis. Then we take it to the curriculum and look for the best materials to implement at the student’s level of need and understanding, and of course we always want the information to be engaging and interesting! While building relationships with their students, teachers work to collaborate to bring content to life.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]