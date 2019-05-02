Water bills to decrease

After months of discussion, city officials finally pulled the plug on water rates.

City council voted to decrease water rates at their April 15 meeting. Although sewer and trash rates increased, they should be offset by the reduction in water costs.

Teresa Savage, director of finance, gave an overview of the new billing system via a Facebook Live meeting Wednesday, April 24.

“We started our rate study in November 2018 to assess rates and see if there would be a decrease available by the summer watering season,” she said. “What we determined was that the current rates are sufficient to cover operating needs. Sewer charges aren’t covering our current costs, but the water charges can more than offset that sewer side.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]