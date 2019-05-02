Ozigbo signs with New Orleans Saints

Devine Ozigbo is bound for ‘The Big Easy.’

After not being selected he signed as an NFL undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints.

“WHO DAT. As if I needed any more motivation,” Ozigbo said on his Twitter account.

According to Sachse head coach Mark Behrens, he’s the first player is Mustang history that has a chance to make an NFL roster.

Ozigbo, a 2015 Sachse grad, played four seasons with the University of Nebraska at running back.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]