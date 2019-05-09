Get ready to Relay for Life May 11

The five northeast communities of Garland, Mesquite, Murphy, Sachse and Wylie have been brewing up a family- friendly fundraising celebration for the annual Relay for Life this year.

Relay for Life NE Communities will host a Harry Potter themed evening as teams and individuals help to raise funds to battle the worst villain of all – cancer.

Participants can board the Hogwarts Express May 11 at Murphy Central Park Amphitheatre from 4 – 10 p.m. Attendees, or Muggle residents, are encouraged to wear Wizard attire although the invitation states, “you may dress in normal Muggle manner.”

The opening ceremony begins at 4 p.m. as they kick off the event by honoring everyone who has been affected by cancer and everyone who has contributed to the 2019 Relay for Life season success. Around 4:45 p.m. there will be a Survivor/Caregivers walk for anyone who has battled or helped someone battle cancer.

During the event, guests will have the opportunity to be sorted into one of the four Hogwarts houses, purchase school supplies, and various “bits and bobs for doing wizardry.” There will be food and drinks available for purchase from food trucks.

There will be a luminaria ceremony at nightfall to represent everyone touched by cancer. Each light represents a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer, or support for a person still fighting the disease. “It’s a powerful demonstration that gives people the opportunity to grieve but also offers comfort and hope,” organizers said.

The closing ceremony will be held at 9:30 p.m. It is when RFL participants commit to take action, celebrate accomplishments and forge a plan for the future.

Several teams from area schools, businesses and individuals are registered to participate. With just a few weeks to go, there are still opportunities to join the relay to raise funds.

Relay for Life is the signature fundraising event for the American Cancer Society,

To register, go to relayforlife.org/necommunitiestx.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]