Mustangs corralled in bi-district

ALLEN – It was one round and done for Sachse baseball.

They fell 2-1 to Dallas Jesuit in Class 6A Region II bi-district best-of-three series.

The Mustangs took the opener 3-1 behind a strong performance on the mound from Chase Alford at Allen High School.

The senior gave up four hits and struck out five over six innings.

David Gonzalez closed out the game and earned the save.

Sachse finished with six hits.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]