Senior to challenge for 6A state meet medal

AUSTIN – Sachse’s Jacobee Jones is looking for his own storybook ending.

The senior will compete later this week in the Class 6A state track and field meet.

The meet is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin.

For photos and story see the May 9 issue of The Sachse News.

Jones enters tied for the second best qualifying height with Keller Fossil Ridge’s Connor Gregston at 16-00.

Above them at 16-03 is Grant Levesque from El Paso Coronado.

For the full story, see the May 9 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]