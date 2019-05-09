Speaker plans visit to SHS

Sachse schools are enhancing their efforts to help community members with mental illnesses.

International speaker and suicide attempt survivor Kevin Hines will speak at Sachse High School three times Thursday, May 24. He will give a presentation to SHS students in the morning, Hudson Middle School students in the afternoon and interested parents and students at 6:30 p.m.

Hines attempted suicide in 2000 by jumping off Golden Gate Bridge and now travels the world speaking about mental health.

“We raised the money to get him here because I felt so strongly that we needed something,” said counselor Teri Holamon. “He gets it. It’s such an amazing story and he’s a great speaker.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]