Stolen memories

Marylin Parsley is described by her daughter as a glittery person who wears a crown and sparkly jewelry every day and loves having her fingernails painted purple.

On Mother’s Day, Lori Aden and her sister Sheila Parsley will visit their 77-year-old mom and bring her flowers, some more costume jewelry and a strawberry shake, her favorite treat. They will play “Mominos” (Marylin’s version of dominos) and listen to 50s music.

Marylin lives at Oxford Glen, a memory care facility in Sachse, where memories often cannot be shared on that special day, or any other day, because Alzheimer’s disease has taken them away.

“I wish we had gotten her to talk about her life on video before she started losing her memories,” Sheila said. “All that knowledge and history is gone except for what little Lori and I know about it.”

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]