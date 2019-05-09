Voters choose trustees, pass school bonds

In balloting Saturday, May 4, Sachse voters elected Garland ISD and Collin College trustees and approved two bonds.

Elections were held for area city council and school board seats, bonds and taxes. Sachse elections were for GISD school board and a $1.1 billion Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD) bond in the Dallas County portion, and for the Collin College school board and a $193.7 million Wylie ISD bond in Collin County.

In the GISD school board race, Places 1, 2 and 3 were up for re-election. The only contested race was for Place 3, between incumbent Linda Griffin and challenger Bob Duckworth. Griffin received 4,012 votes (57.9 percent) to defeat Duckworth, who received 2,923 votes (42.1 percent).

Larry Glick, 5,655 votes, and Johnny Beach, 5,722 votes, ran unopposed.

By Joe Reavis and Morgan Howard • [email protected]