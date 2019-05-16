From recovery to runway

WHS student journeys through cancer treatment

For one Wylie High School junior, what started as a tragedy turned into an opportunity to make a difference.

Diweni Jituboh, a 17-year-old cancer survivor, walked the runway as a model in the Children’s Cancer Fund Gala. The event, held Friday, April 26 at the Hilton Anatole Dallas, raised more than $1.4 million for pediatric cancer research.

In 2017, she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, it is the most common type of bone cancer and usually occurs in the legs or arms of young adults.

An injury led her to discover the problem – she played on Wylie High’s varsity soccer team her freshman year and accidentally collided with a teammate. A knot in her leg wouldn’t disappear and she had trouble walking, so she went to the doctor.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]