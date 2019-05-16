High school career ends at Austin

AUSTIN – Sachse’s Jacobee Jones closed out his high school career at the University of Texas.

The senior competed two Saturdays ago in the Class 6A state track and field meet.

He tied for sixth place with Katy Cinco Ranch’s Ben Concacher at 15-00.

Earning medals at Mike A. Myers Stadium were El Paso Coronado’s Grant Levesque at 16-06 in a jump off for gold, Houston Startford’s Christian Sampy at 16-06 and Keller Fossil Ridge’s Connor Gregston at 16-03.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]