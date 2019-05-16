State qualifier Saturday

Sachse will take its first shot at qualifying for the state 7-on-7 tournament.

They’ll compete in the Saturday, May 18 Grapevine Div. I state qualifier.

Games will be played at Mustang-Panther Stadium, Cross Timbers Middle School and Colleyville High School.

The Mustangs will be part of Pool D and will play at Cross Timbers.

They’ll face Arlington at 9 a.m., Azle at 11 a.m. and Princeton at 1 p.m.

The top finisher will advance to the qualifying round, which will begin at 2:30 p.m. The winners of those games will move on to the June 28-29 State Tournament at Veteran’s Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

For the full story, see the May 16 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]