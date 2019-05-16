Summer reading program opens up ‘A Universe of Stories’

Students in Sachse can learn about magic, music, animals and books all in one place this summer.

Sachse Public Library will start its summer reading program Saturday, June 1 and conclude it with a party on July 27. The theme is “A Universe of Stories.”

The kickoff event lasts from 10 a.m. to noon June 1. It will bring back classic features like inflatables and outdoor games, but this year will also include a petting zoo.

“During the summer months, children who don’t read can lose significantly – it’s called the summer slide,” said Library Manager Daniel Laney. “When they arrive back at school, they’re at a lower reading level. It’s important to read to keep up vocabulary and proficiency. Kids won’t have access to school libraries, so it’s important that they check out their public library. We want the activities to be educational, but we also want them to be fun.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]