Traffic signals get green light

After citizens and Public Works officials expressed concerns, city council spent time discussing how to improve traffic in Sachse.

Councilmembers met in regular session Monday, May 6. One of the main agenda items was discussing next steps to updating intersections and installing new signals.

“We’re uniquely positioned between growth to the northeast and employment centers to the southwest,” said Greg Peters, director of public works and engineering. “There is going to be more people passing through the region. We can’t control the growth of our neighbors, but what we can control is how we deal with that traffic. We can focus on major improvement projects and complete small-scale projects to improve efficiency.”

He listed two key corridors’ that his team will focus on: one along Dewitt Road and the other along Woodbridge Parkway. Each corridor contains three intersections that Peters believes are key to enhancing traffic flow.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]