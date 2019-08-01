Mustangs stampede ahead

Lady Mustang volleyball is set to stampede into the 2019 season.

Things begin Aug. 8 on the road versus Rockwall-Heath.

They then compete in the Aug. 9-10 Garland ISD tournament at Rowlett, Naaman Forest and Sachse.

Sachse squares off Aug. 13 versus host Frisco Centennial.

Up next is the Justin Northwest tournament on Aug. 15-17.

Frisco Liberty comes to town on Aug. 20.

That’s followed by the Aug. 22-24 Volleypalooza at Leander.

They’ll travel to Mesquite Horn on Aug. 30 and Rockwall on Sept. 3.

Lovejoy comes calling on Sept. 6 and the first half of the season ends Sept. 10 at Hebron.

Sachse opens District 10-6A on Sept. 13 at South Garland.

That’s followed by Sept. 17 with rival Rowlett.

Wylie plays host on Sept. 20.

They’ll then play home matches versus North Garland on Sept. 24 and Naaman Forest on Sept. 27.

Sachse travels Oct. 1 to Lakeview Centennial.

The first round concludes with Garland on Oct. 4.

Visiting South Garland kicks off the second half of 10-6A on Oct. 8.

That’s followed by Oct. 11 at Rowlett and Oct. 15 home with Wylie.

Sachse then plays at North Garland on Oct. 18 and Naaman Forest on Oct. 22.

The first home match is Oct. 25 versus Lakeview Centennial on Senior Night.

District concludes at Garland on Oct. 29.

Lady Mustangs finished an impressive 39-7 overall and tied for first place in 10-6A with Wylie, after both teams finished with identical 13-1 records in 2018.

The Lady Pirates secured the top seed in the playoffs after winning a coin flip.

Sachse’s season ended in the bi-district round of the 6A Region II playoffs with a 24-26, 18-25, 17-25 defeat to McKinney.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]